Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Nationals-Braves, Dodgers-Red Sox, MLB betting on Friday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a loaded 15-game MLB schedule on Friday, including Braves vs. Nationals at 7:15 p.m. ET and Dodgers vs. Red Sox at 10:10 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday MLB betting preview

Braves vs. Nationals betting preview



The Braves will try to win their third consecutive game when they face the Nationals on Friday night following a 5-4 win in the series opener. They hold a seven-game lead over the Phillies atop the National League East, while the Nationals are 2.5 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot. Atlanta is a -120 home favorite, with the over/under at 9 in the latest Friday MLB odds at bet365. Claim $150 in bonus bets for MLB betting with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox betting preview



The Dodgers will take aim at their 70th win of the season on Friday night against the Red Sox in a matchup between stories MLB franchises. Los Angeles, the two-time defending World Series champion, is coming off consecutive wins over the Mariners. Boston has been the hottest team in the majors this month, going 20-4 thus far, but the Dodgers are -125 home favorites in Friday's nightcap. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.