Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for White Sox-Yankees, Dodgers-Mariners, MLB betting on Wednesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are 16 MLB games throughout Wednesday, including Yankees vs. White Sox (7:40 p.m. ET) and Dodgers vs. Mariners (10:10 p.m. ET). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Yankees vs. White Sox betting preview



The Yankees will have star pitcher Cam Schlittler on the mound for Wednesday night's game against the White Sox, with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. Schlittler is 10-6 with a 2.07 ERA this season, and he is the -135 favorite to win the AL Cy Young award. New York is 11-4 in its last 15 games, while Chicago has lost five of its last seven games. The Yankees are -150 road favorites and the over/under is 7.5. Claim $150 in bonus bets for MLB betting with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Dodgers vs. Mariners betting preview



The Dodgers are the two-time defending World Series champions and are tied for the best record in the majors this season, but they are coming off back-to-back losses to the Mets and Mariners. They face Seattle in the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday night, with the Mariners trying to get within one game of the .500 mark this season. The Dodgers are -185 home favorites in the Wednesday MLB odds at bet365, while the over/under is 9.5. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.