Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Cardinals, Cubs-Dodgers, MLB betting on Monday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are eight games on Monday's MLB schedule, including Yankees vs. Cardinals at 7:05 p.m. ET and Dodgers vs. Cubs at 8:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are set to start right-hander Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.04 ERA), while the Cardinals will counter with Michael McGreevy (4-9, 3.57 ERA). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday MLB betting preview

Yankees vs. Cardinals betting preview

The Yankees won their series with the Cubs over the weekend, pulling within 2.5 games of Tampa Bay atop the American League East standings. AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler will be on the mound for New York on Monday night against St. Louis, which has won just eight of its last 26 games. The Yankees are -200 favorites in the Monday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 8. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Cubs vs. Dodgers betting preview

Two more outstanding pitchers will square off at 8:05 p.m. ET when the Cubs face the Dodgers. Los Angeles' Justin Wrobleski is 11-2 with a 2.88 ERA, while Chicago's Matthew Boyd is 6-1 with a 3.41 ERA. The Dodgers were swept by the Red Sox over the weekend, but they are slight -120 road favorites against the Cubs. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.