Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Cubs, Dodgers-Red Sox, MLB betting on Saturday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Saturday's MLB schedule is loaded with high-profile matchups, including Cubs vs. Yankees at 7:15 p.m. ET and Dodgers vs. Red Sox at 9:10 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

Cubs vs. Yankees betting preview

The Cubs and Yankees have identical 62-48 records heading into their nationally televised showdown on Saturday night after New York recorded a 2-0 win on Friday afternoon. Yankees starter Max Fried (4-3, 3.23 ERA) is facing Cubs starter David Peterson (6-7, 5.80 ERA) on Saturday. The Cubs are -120 home favorites in the Saturday MLB odds at bet365, while the over/under is 6.5. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox betting preview

The Dodgers are the two-time defending World Series champions and have the best record in the majors this season, but the Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball. Boston picked up a 9-4 win over Los Angeles in the series opener on Friday, finishing July with just four losses. Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-6, 2.72 ERA) is facing Red Sox starter Payton Tolle (6-6, 3.32 ERA) on Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are -170 home favorites, while the over/under is 7.5. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.