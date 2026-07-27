Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-White Sox, Cardinals-Cubs, MLB betting on Monday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Monday's MLB schedule features games like Yankees vs. White Sox at 7:40 p.m. ET and Cardinals vs. Cubs at 7:45 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday MLB betting preview

Yankees vs. White Sox betting preview



The White Sox sit atop the American League Central as August approaches, while the Yankees are three games behind the Rays in the AL East but maintain the top wild-card spot. New York's Max Fried (4-3, 2.97 ERA) is facing Chicago's Noah Schultz (3-7, 6.04 ERA) on Monday night. The Yankees are -150 road favorites in the Monday MLB odds, with the over/under at 8.5. Claim $150 in bonus bets for MLB betting with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Cardinals vs. Cubs betting preview



Chicago and St. Louis meet in an NL Central battle at 7:45 p.m. ET, as both teams are fighting for wild-card spots behind Milwaukee atop the division. The Cubs occupy the top wild-card spot in the National League, and the Cardinals are 1.5 games out of the third wild-card spot. Chicago is 25-12 since June 11, while St. Louis has lost seven of its 10 games after the All-Star break. The latest MLB odds have Chicago priced as a -120 favorite on Monday. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.