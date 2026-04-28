The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday with a three-game slate of Celtics vs. 76ers, Knicks vs. Hawks and Spurs vs. Trail Blazers. There are also three games in the NHL Playoffs and a loaded MLB schedule. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

There are a pair of double-digit favorites on Tuesday, as the Celtics and Spurs try to close out their respective series. The Celtics took a 3-1 lead with a 128-96 win on Sunday, and the Spurs took a 3-1 lead with a 114-93 win on Sunday. Boston is an 11.5-point favorite against Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET, while San Antonio is a 12.5-point favorite against Portland at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The most intriguing game of the night takes place at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks and Hawks meet with the series tied at 2-2. New York lost two straight games before leveling the series with a 114-98 win in Atlanta on Saturday. The Knicks are 6.5-point favorites in the Tuesday NBA odds at bet365, while the over/under is 213.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Atlanta Braves return to action on Tuesday night after taking two out of three against Philadelphia over the weekend. They now hold a 6.5-game lead over second-place Miami in the National League East. Detroit is just 15-14 through its first 29 games, so Atlanta is a -130 favorite in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365.

The Dodgers are fighting with the Braves for the best record in the NL early in the season, and they have their star pitcher on the mound on Tuesday night. Shohei Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA heading into his start against Miami. Los Angeles is a -300 favorite, while the over/under is 8.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.