The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a doubleheader in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night, featuring Knicks vs. 76ers (7 p.m. ET) and Spurs vs. Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET). MLB fans can wager on a full slate that includes Yankees vs. Rangers and Cubs vs. Reds. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Knicks became the first NBA team to win three straight playoff games by at least 25 points when they cruised to a 137-98 win over the 76ers in the series opener on Monday. Philadelphia lost a pair of games to Boston by 32 points, but it was still able to win that series in seven games. The 76ers are 7.5-point underdogs in the Wednesday NBA odds at bet365, while the over/under is 215.5.

Then at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Spurs will try to bounce back after losing Game 1 to the Timberwolves. San Antonio has now lost three of its four games against Minnesota this season, but it is a 9.5-point favorite on Wednesday night. The over/under is 215.5, which is down three points from the closing total on Monday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Yankees have been on fire over the past three weeks, winning 15 of their last 17 games to stave off the Rays for first place in the American League East. Their latest victory came in a 7-4 final against Texas on Tuesday night, as Jazz Chisholm hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning. They are heavy -200 favorites against the Rangers in the Wednesday MLB odds at bet365.

Another exciting matchup on Wednesday is Chicago vs. Cincinnati in a National League Central battle. The Cubs have won the first two games of the series to take a 2.5-game lead over the Cardinals and a 4-game lead over the Reds atop the division standings. They are -175 favorites to extend their winning streak to eight games on Wednesday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.