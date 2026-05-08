The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Friday's sports schedule is headlined by a doubleheader in the 2026 NBA Playoffs of 76ers vs. Knicks (7 p.m. ET) and Timberwolves vs. Spurs (9:30 p.m. ET). Additionally, all 30 MLB teams are in action, providing enticing matchups like Yankees vs. Brewers and Dodgers vs. Braves. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday NBA betting preview

Philadelphia will try to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole against New York in their Eastern Conference first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. The 76ers were without Joel Embiid (ankle) in Game 2, and he is a game-time decision on Friday. The latest NBA odds at bet365 have the 76ers as 1.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 213.5.

At 9:30 p.m. ET, the Spurs and Timberwolves will meet with the series knotted at 1-1. Minnesota stole home-court advantage with a 104-102 win in Game 1, but San Antonio responded with a resounding 133-95 win in Game 2. The Spurs are 4.5-point road favorites on Friday, with an over/under of 216.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The Yankees have the best record in the American League and are tied for the best record in the majors heading into their matchup against the Brewers on Friday night. They have won six of their seven games so far this month, while the Brewers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-2 win at St. Louis on Wednesday. New York is a -135 road favorite in the Friday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 7.

The Dodgers and Braves are two of the best teams in the National League and will open a three-game series at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. Atlanta dropped two out of three against Seattle earlier this week, but it is still tied for the best record in the majors. The Dodgers are the two-time defending champions and -120 favorites in this matchup. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.