Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Braves vs. Red Sox, Canadiens vs. Hurricanes, NHL on Wednesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA is off on Wednesday, but there is Game 4 of Canadiens vs. Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, along with a full slate of MLB action. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Atlanta has the best record in baseball and leads the National League East by 8.5 games heading into Wednesday night's contest against Boston. The Braves took the series opener in a 7-6 final on Tuesday, as Michael Harris had four hits, including a two-run home run. They are -120 road favorites in the Wednesday MLB odds at bet365, while the over/under is 8.

The Dodgers are one of the teams fighting with Atlanta for the best record in baseball, and the reigning World Series champions are eyeing another lopsided win. They are riding a four-game winning streak, with those four victories coming by a combined score of 36-13. Los Angeles is a -420 favorite against struggling Colorado on Wednesday, as Shohei Ohtani (4-2, 0.73 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday NHL betting preview

The Canadiens have lost back-to-back games for the first time since mid-March, putting them in a 2-1 hole heading into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. They are facing a Carolina team that is 5-0 on the road and 10-1 overall this postseason. Montreal finished with just 12 shots on goal in Game 2 and 13 shots on goal in Game 3. The Hurricanes are -145 road favorites in the latest NHL odds at bet365, and they are -110 to win the Stanley Cup. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.