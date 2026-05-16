The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a loaded slate of MLB games on Saturday along with Game 6 of Canadiens vs. Sabres in the NHL Playoffs at 8 p.m. ET and the third round of the PGA Championship for live golf betting. You can also bet on Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

All 30 MLB teams are in action on Saturday, including rivalries like Mets vs. Yankees and Dodgers vs. Angels. The Yankees opened the Subway Series with a 5-2 win on Friday night, and they are -135 road favorites in the Saturday MLB odds. They are two games behind the Rays atop the American League East, while the Mets are in last place in the NL East.

The defending World Series champion Dodgers are riding a three-game winning streak after shutting out the Angels in a 6-0 final on Friday. Andy Pages hit a three-run homer as the Dodgers cruised to a win as -190 favorites. They are facing Angels ace Jose Soriano (6-2, 1.66 ERA) on Saturday, but the Dodgers are still -140 road favorites. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Saturday NHL betting preview

There is one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, with the Canadiens trying to close out their series against the Sabres. Montreal holds a 3-2 lead in the series after scoring four straight goals in a 6-3 win on Thursday. The Canadiens are -170 home favorites, while the over/under is 6.5. The latest NHL odds at bet365 have Montreal priced at -425 to win the series, with Buffalo at +325 to win the final two games of the series. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.