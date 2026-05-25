Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Rangers vs. Astros, NHL on Monday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Monday with Game 4 of Cavaliers vs. Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Memorial Day MLB schedule includes Rangers vs. Astros and Dodgers vs. Rockies. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday NBA betting preview

The Knicks can punch their ticket to the NBA Finals with a win on Monday night, as they took a 3-0 series lead with a 121-108 win on Saturday. They have won a franchise-record 10 consecutive playoff games, with those victories coming by an average of 22.5 points. Star guard Jalen Brunson is averaging 29.0 points and 8.7 assists while playing a series-high 128 minutes.

The Cavaliers are trying to avoid being swept in a playoff series for the first time since the 2018 NBA Finals against the Warriors. They blew a 22-point lead in Game 1 and have not recovered. New York is a 2.5-point road favorite in the Monday NBA odds at bet365, while the over/under is 217.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Monday MLB betting preview

The Rangers and Astros meet for a rivalry game at 7:05 p.m. ET in Arlington, as the Rangers try to bounce back from getting swept by the Angels over the weekend. Houston swept Chicago in its weekend series, including an 8-5 win on Sunday. Texas is a -130 home favorite in the Monday MLB odds at bet365, while the over/under is 8.5.

Then at 9:10 p.m. ET, the Dodgers host the Rockies in what is expected to be a comfortable win for Los Angeles. The Dodgers have won four of their last five games to reclaim first place in the National League West, and they are -300 favorites on Monday. Colorado has lost five of its last six games and sits at the bottom of the NL West standings. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.