The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Knicks host the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA Playoffs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, while the MLB schedule features Yankees vs. Blue Jays and Padres vs. Dodgers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

New York won four straight games to record a series sweep against Philadelphia in the second round of the playoffs, including a 144-114 win in Game 4. The Knicks return to the court for the first time in nine days when they host the Cavaliers on Tuesday night. They are 7.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 216.5.

Cleveland needed seven games to get past Detroit in its second-round series after going seven games against Toronto in the first round. The Cavaliers failed to close out their series against the Pistons at home in Game 6, but they bounced back with a 125-94 road win in Game 7 on Sunday. They only had one day off in between the end of that series and the beginning of the Eastern Conference Finals. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Yankees are in second place in the American League East heading into Tuesday night's game against the Blue Jays, who are in third place in the standings but are well behind New York. Will Warren (5-1, 3.42 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Yankees, while Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.41 ERA) is in line to start for the Blue Jays. New York is a -140 favorite in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365.

Then at 9:40 p.m. ET, the defending World Series champion Dodgers are on the road against the Padres. It has been a tight battle atop the NL West standings between these teams thus far, making this a critical three-game series. The Dodgers are -150 road favorites on Tuesday, while the over/under is 8.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.