The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with Cavaliers vs. Pistons (3 p.m. ET) and Lakers vs. Thunder (8 p.m. ET) on Saturday, while the MLB schedule features matchups like Padres vs. Cardinals and Dodgers vs. Braves. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

Cleveland will try to avoid a 3-0 deficit when it hosts Detroit on Saturday after the Pistons picked up a pair of double-digit wins at home to open the series. The Cavaliers are 4-0 at home and 0-5 on the road this postseason. They are 4.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 212.5.

At 8:30 p.m. ET, the Lakers and Thunder take center stage, with Los Angeles trying to avoid a 3-0 deficit as well. Oklahoma City has cruised to six consecutive wins to open its title defense, including a pair of 18-point victories to start this series. The Thunder are 8.5-point road favorites, with the over/under at 211.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Cardinals have been one of the biggest surprises in the MLB this season, and they have already picked up a pair of wins in San Diego this week. They are in second place in the National League Central with a 23-15 record, while the Padres are in second place in the NL West at 22-16. San Diego is a -145 favorite in the Saturday MLB odds, with the over/under at 8.

The Dodgers are the defending World Series champions and have one of the best records in the majors so far this season at 24-14. They have won four of their last five games, including a 3-1 win over Atlanta (26-13) on Saturday. The Braves have the second-best record in the MLB, but they are +145 underdogs on Saturday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.