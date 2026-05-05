The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA Playoffs continue with two games on Tuesday night, as the Pistons host the Cavaliers and the Thunder face the Lakers. There is also a 15-game MLB schedule, featuring matchups like Yankees vs. Rangers and Astros vs. Dodgers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

No. 1 seed Detroit hosts No. 4 seed Cleveland in an Eastern Conference matchup at 7 p.m. ET, with the Pistons trying to build on their momentum after winning three straight games against the Magic. They closed the series with a 116-94 win in Game 7 on Sunday, while the Cavaliers beat the Raptors by 12 in another Game 7 on Sunday. Detroit is a 3.5-point home favorite in the Tuesday NBA odds at bet365, with the over/under at 214.5.

Then at 8:30 p.m. ET, the Thunder are 15.5-point favorites against the Lakers. Oklahoma City cruised to a first-round sweep against Phoenix, while Los Angeles upset Houston in six games, despite playing without star Luka Doncic. He will be out for at least the beginning of this series, so the Thunder are -2000 to advance. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

All 30 MLB teams are in action on Tuesday night, so there are plenty of options for MLB betting. The Yankees open their series with the Rangers at 7:05 p.m. ET, as New York sits atop the American League East. Texas had the day off on Monday and Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.01 ERA) will be on the mound for the Rangers. New York is the -130 favorite in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365.

Then at 8:10 p.m. ET, the Astros host the Dodgers in a nationally televised contest. Los Angeles is the defending World Series champion, and superstar Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 0.60 ERA) is scheduled to start. The Dodgers are -231 favorites against the Astros, who are in fourth place in the AL West. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.