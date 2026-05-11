The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA Playoffs continue with a pair of Game 4's on Monday, as the Cavaliers host the Pistons and Lakers face the Thunder. There is also a six-game MLB schedule featuring Astros vs. Mariners and Dodgers vs. Giants. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday NBA betting preview

The Cavaliers will try to level their series with the Pistons when they meet in Game 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Cleveland picked up a 116-109 win on Saturday, as Donovan Mitchell poured in 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Mitchell and the Cavs are 3.5-point home favorites on Monday, while the over/under is 213.5.

Oklahoma City can improve to a perfect 8-0 this postseason and advance to the Western Conference finals with a win over the Lakers on Monday night. The Thunder cruised to a pair of 18-point wins at home before picking up a 131-108 road win on Saturday. They are 10.5-point favorites in Game 4 and -180 favorites to win the NBA Finals. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Monday MLB betting preview

The Mariners and Astros are both off to disappointing starts heading into their series opener at 8:10 p.m. ET on Monday night. Seattle (19-22) is third in the American League West, while Houston (16-25) is fifth. The Mariners are -140 road favorites in the Monday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 8.5.

Then at 10:10 p.m. ET, the Dodgers host the Giants in a National League West series opener. Los Angeles is the defending World Series champion, but it lost two out of three against Atlanta over the weekend. San Francisco, which is in its first season under manager Tony Vitello, is a +150 underdog. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.