The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA Playoffs take center stage on Sunday night with Game 7 of Pistons vs. Cavaliers, while the Mariners will host the Padres on Sunday Night Baseball. A champion will also be crowned with the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday NBA betting preview

Detroit kept its season alive with a road win in Cleveland on Friday, setting up a winner-take-all showdown on Sunday night. The Pistons went 32-9 at home during the regular season, the third-best record in the league. They notched a 116-94 home win over Orlando in Game 7 in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Cleveland also needed seven games to advance to the second round and has not lost a Game 7 since 2008. The Pistons are 4.5-point favorites on Sunday night, while the over/under is 206.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

There is also an MLB game on Sunday night, with Seattle hosting San Diego at 7:20 p.m. ET. The Mariners are involved in a tight race atop the American League West, while the Padres are battling with the Dodgers for first place in the National League West. Seattle is a -160 home favorite with Mariners starter George Kirby (5-2, 2.84 ERA) facing Padres starter Lucas Giolito, who is making his San Diego debut. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.