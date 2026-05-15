The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Following a day off, the 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with Game 6 of Cavaliers vs. Pistons and Game 6 of Timberwolves vs. Spurs. The second round of the PGA Championship is also underway, while Friday's MLB schedule includes Mets vs. Yankees and Mariners vs. Padres. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday NBA betting preview

Cleveland has a chance to close out its second-round playoff series at home in Game 6 on Friday night, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers took a 3-2 series lead with an overtime win on the road on Wednesday, giving them three straight wins after dropping the first two games of the series. They are unbeaten at home this postseason, and they are 3.5-point home favorites in the Friday NBA odds at bet365.

Then at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Timberwolves are trying to stay alive at home. They have lost three of the last four games of their series against the Spurs, including a 126-97 road loss on Tuesday. San Antonio is a 5.5-point road favorite, while the over/under is 218.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The Yankees got off to a 26-12 start this season, but they have lost five of their six games since then, including a 7-0 loss to Baltimore on Wednesday. They head across town for a meeting with the Mets on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -155 road favorites with Cam Schlittler (5-1, 1.35 ERA) on the mound.

The final game of the day is on the West Coast, as the Mariners host the Padres at 9:40 p.m. ET. Seattle took three out of four against Houston on the road earlier this week, while San Diego lost two out of three against Milwaukee. The Mariners are -140 favorites, with the over/under at 7. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.