The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with Game 7 of Celtics vs. 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET, as both teams try to advance to the second round. There is also a loaded MLB schedule, including Dodgers vs. Cardinals and Mariners vs. Royals. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

The 76ers have won consecutive games since falling into a 3-1 hole, and they can become the 14th team in NBA history to erase a 3-1 deficit. Boston shot just 11-of-39 from 3-point range in Game 5 before shooting 12-of-41 in Game 6. Celtics star Jayson Tatum exited with tightness in his left leg on Thursday, but he is expected to play on Saturday. 76ers star Joel Embiid (abdomen) has played the last three games, and he is probable for Game 7. The Celtics are 7.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 205.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

There are six MLB games starting after 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, including Cardinals vs. Dodgers in front of a national audience at 7:15 p.m. ET. St. Louis has been one of the biggest surprises in the majors so far this season, and that continued with an upset win over Los Angeles on Friday. However, the Cardinals are +120 home underdogs in the Saturday MLB odds at bet365.

The nightcap on Saturday features Mariners vs. Royals in the American League. Kansas City snapped a two-game losing skid with a 7-6 win on Friday, but it is still 13-19 overall this season. The Mariners, who are 16-17 this year, are -145 favorites on Saturday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.