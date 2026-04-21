The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA Playoffs continue with a three-game slate on Tuesday, including Celtics vs. 76ers and Lakers vs. Rockets. There is also a 15-game MLB schedule, featuring Red Sox vs. Yankees and Giants vs. Dodgers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Boston Celtics finished second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, despite playing most of the season without star Jayson Tatum. He returned in March and scored 25 points in a 123-91 win over Philadelphia in Game 1. The Celtics are 13.5-point favorites on Tuesday, while the over/under is 216.5.

Then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Lakers face the Rockets in a Western Conference first-round series. Los Angeles pulled off a 107-98 upset in Game 1 on Saturday without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, who are both sidelined due to injuries. The Lakers are 4.5-point home underdogs in the Tuesday NBA odds, with the over/under set at 205.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

There are several intriguing MLB games on Tuesday night, including Red Sox vs. Yankees in a nationally televised rivalry showdown. Boston (9-13) is off to a slow start this season, while New York (13-9) is riding a three-game winning streak. The Yankees are -120 favorites to win the American League East, with the Red Sox at +550.

Tuesday's nightcap features the Giants vs. Dodgers at 9:45 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the defending World Series champion, but it lost multiple games to the Rockies over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Giants have won three of their last four games, but they are +155 underdogs in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.