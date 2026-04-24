The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with another three-game slate on Friday night, including 76ers vs. Celtics and Rockets vs. Lakers. There is also a loaded MLB schedule that features Astros vs. Yankees and Dodgers vs. Cubs. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday NBA betting preview

The 76ers stunned the Celtics in Game 2 to level their Eastern Conference first-round series at 1-1, as rookie guard VJ Edgecombe finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Joel Embiid (abdomen) is doubtful for Philadelphia in Game 3 on Friday night after being ruled out well ahead of both Game 1 and Game 2. The 76ers are 8.5-point home underdogs in the Friday NBA odds at bet365, while the over/under is 215.5.

Houston and Los Angeles will meet in Game 3 of their Western Conference series, as the Rockets try to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole. The Lakers pulled off a pair of upset victories at home to open the series, despite playing without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. They are 9-point road underdogs on Friday, with the over/under at 207. Portland is a 2.5-point home underdog against San Antonio in the nightcap (10:30 p.m. ET). Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The Yankees extended their winning streak to six games and clinched a series sweep over rival Boston on Thursday, and their road trip continues in Houston on Friday night. They hold a 2.5-game lead over Tampa Bay atop the American League East, while the Astros are floundering at the bottom of the AL West. New York is a -155 road favorite in the Friday MLB odds at bet365.

The game of the night in the MLB takes place in Los Angeles at 10:15 p.m. ET, as the Dodgers host the Cubs. The Dodgers are tied with the Padres atop the NL West, while the Cubs are tied with the Reds atop the NL Central. Los Angeles is a -160 home favorite, with the over/under at 9. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.