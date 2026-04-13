The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a 10-game MLB schedule on Monday night, while the NBA postseason begins on Tuesday. Some of the top games on Monday include Yankees vs. Angels (7:05 p.m. ET) and Dodgers vs. Mets (10:10 p.m. ET). Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday MLB betting preview

The Yankees are on a five-game losing streak entering Monday's game against the Angels, as New York was swept by Tampa Bay over the weekend. Los Angeles won two out of three against Cincinnati, including a 9-6 win on Sunday. New York is a -195 favorite in the latest baseball betting odds, while the over/under is 9.5.

The Dodgers are the reigning World Series champions and currently have the best record in the majors at 11-4 after winning their series against Texas over the weekend. They will stay at home for a three-game series with the Mets, who are on a five-game losing skid after getting swept by the Athletics. Los Angeles is a -165 favorite at MLB betting sites like bet365, with the over/under set at 8.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.