Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Phillies, Cardinals-Cubs, MLB, NASCAR on Sunday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's 15-game MLB schedule includes Dodgers vs. Phillies and Cardinals vs. Cubs, while NASCAR is in Nashville for the 2026 Cracker Barrel 400 at 7 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

The Dodgers will wrap up their three-game series with the Phillies at 4:10 p.m. ET in a National League showdown. Los Angeles sits atop the NL West, while Philadelphia is in second place in the NL East. The Dodgers are -225 favorites in the Sunday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at nine runs.

On Sunday Night Baseball at 7:20 p.m. ET, the Cardinals will host the Cubs in an NL Central matchup. Both teams are in the mix behind Milwaukee atop the division standings, joining the Reds and Pirates in a crowded division. The Cubs are -115 road favorites, with the over/under at 8.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 betting preview

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Nashville for the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday night, as Chase Elliott tries to bounce back after wrecking in the Coca-Cola 600 last week. Elliott won this race in 2022 before finishing fourth in 2023, but he has missed the top 10 the last two years. He is +1000 in the Cracker Barrel 400 odds at bet365.

Ross Chastain won in 2023, Joey Logano won in 2024 and Ryan Blaney won in 2025. None of them is favored to win on Sunday, as Tyler Reddick is the +350 favorite atop the NASCAR odds board. Denny Hamlin is +450, followed by Kyle Larson (+650), Blaney (+650) and Christopher Bell (+750). Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.