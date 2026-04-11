The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Defending champion Rory McIlroy holds a six-stroke lead entering the third round of the first golf major of the year on Saturday. He is a -260 favorite at bet365, where you can live bet major golf all weekend long. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Golf betting preview

McIlroy won the tournament last year after going 11-under through 36 holes, and he did one better than that this year. He has the largest 36-hole lead (six strokes) in tournament history. It is just the seventh 36-hole lead of at least six strokes in major championship history, and five of the previous six golfers won.

The 36-year-old can become the fourth repeat champion at this event and the 15th golfer ever with six-plus major titles. He is the -260 favorite atop the golf odds board at bet365, followed by Tommy Fleetwood (16-1), Patrick Reed (16-1) and Justin Rose (18-1). World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is a 60-1 longshot, as he is 12 strokes behind McIlroy entering the weekend. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.