Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Golden Knights-Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final, MLB on Tuesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are 15 games on Tuesday's MLB schedule, along with Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Philadelphia hosts San Diego on national television at 6:40 p.m. ET in the opener of a three-game series. The Phillies are coming off a strong month of May to get within two games of a National League wild-card spot, one of which the Padres currently occupy. Philadelphia is a -130 favorite in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 8.

Another series opener on Tuesday is Braves vs. Blue Jays at 7:15 p.m. ET in Atlanta. The Braves have the best record in the majors this season, and they are nine games ahead of Washington atop the NL East. They are -130 home favorites against the Blue Jays, who are clinging to the third AL wild-card spot. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Tuesday NHL betting preview

The Stanley Cup Final begins on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET, as the Hurricanes host the Golden Knights. Carolina swept its first two postseason series before needing just five games to beat the Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final. It has been a tougher road for the Golden Knights, who beat the Mammoth in six games, the Ducks in six games and the Avalanche in four games. Carolina is a -150 favorite in Game 1 and -150 to win the Stanley Cup, according to the latest NHL odds at bet365. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.