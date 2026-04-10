The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The world's top golfers descended upon Augusta, Ga. on Thursday for Round 1. When the sun set, Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns stood atop the leaderboard at 5-under. Round 2 takes place on Friday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Golf betting preview

Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 and 2024 champion, is trying to become the ninth golfer with at least three wins in this tournament. He has been remarkably consistent, never finishing outside the top 20 in six prior starts. The World No. 1 is also the only golfer to finish inside the top 10 in each of the last four years. Scheffler is 2-under after Round 1, well within striking distance of the lead.

Scheffler closed as the +550 favorite in the golf odds at bet365 on Thursday morning, followed by Jon Rahm (10-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (10-1). Rory McIlroy (12-1) is the defending champion after completing the career Grand Slam last year. His 2025 victory marked his eighth top-10 finish in 17 career appearances. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.