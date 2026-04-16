The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Thursday MLB schedule is headlined by matchups like Guardians vs. Orioles and Padres vs. Mariners, while there are also six NHL games to wrap up the regular season. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

While the bulk of Thursday's MLB slate took place in the afternoon, there are still three games this evening as well. The Guardians are riding a two-game losing streak for the first time this season after dropping two straight against the Cardinals, but left-handed pitcher Parker Messick (2-0, 0.51 ERA) will be on the mound against Baltimore on Thursday night. He will be opposed by Orioles right-hander Shane Baz (0-1, 4.50), and the Guardians are -125 favorites in the MLB odds at bet365.

The final game of the day begins at 8:40 p.m. ET, as the Padres try to improve on what is the second-best record in the majors. They extended their winning streak to seven games on Wednesday, as they scored five runs in the ninth inning to pick up a walk-off win over the Mariners. Seattle is a -120 favorite on Thursday in the final game of the three-game series. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.