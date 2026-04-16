The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a 10-game MLB schedule featuring Guardians vs. Orioles and Padres vs. Mariners, along with the final day of the NHL regular season. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

There are three MLB games in the evening on Thursday, including Guardians vs. Orioles at 6:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland lost the final two games of its series against St. Louis earlier this week, while Baltimore lost the last two games of its series against Arizona. The Guardians are -124 home favorites in the Thursday MLB odds, with the over/under at 8 runs.

Thursday's nightcap features Padres vs. Mariners at 8:40 p.m. ET. San Diego (12-6) has the second-best record in the majors and is riding a seven-game winning streak after beating Seattle in the first two games of this series. However, the Mariners are -120 road favorites with starting pitcher Luis Castillo on the mound. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.