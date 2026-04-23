The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with a three-game slate on Thursday, featuring Game 3 of Hawks vs. Knicks, Raptors vs. Cavaliers and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. There is also the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday NBA betting preview

The Hawks used a fourth-quarter comeback to steal home-court advantage from the Knicks on Monday, as CJ McCollum poured in 32 points to tie the series at 1-1. Their best-of-seven first-round series shifts to Atlanta on Thursday night for Game 3, with the Knicks listed as slight 1.5-point road favorites in the Thursday NBA odds at bet365. The over/under is 216.5, which is down two points from the closing total (218.5) on Monday.

Minnesota and Denver will meet for a pivotal Game 3 of their own at 9:30 p.m. ET, as the Timberwolves try to build on their road win in Game 2. The Timberwolves went 26-15 at home during the regular season, while the Nuggets went 26-15 on the road. Denver is a 2.5-point road favorite, with the over/under listed at 234.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

While six games on Thursday's MLB schedule take place in the afternoon, there are three games beginning after 6 p.m. ET. The Red Sox and Yankees wrap up their three-game rivalry series at 6:10 p.m. ET, with New York eyeing a series sweep. It has been one-sided thus far, with the Yankees outscoring the Red Sox by a combined tally of 8-1.

New York is now riding a five-game winning streak and sits atop the American League East, while Boston is at the bottom of the standings with a 9-15 record. Yankees starter Cameron Schlittler (2-1, 1.95 ERA) is facing Red Sox starter Payton Tolle, who is making his first appearance of the year in place of the injured Sonny Gray. The Yankees are -150 road favorites, with the over/under at 8.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.