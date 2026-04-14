The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA play-in tournament begins on Tuesday night with Hornets vs. Heat and Suns vs. Trail Blazers, while every MLB team is in action, including Phillies vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Mets. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Hornets have been the best team in the NBA since the calendar flipped to 2026, going 33-16 with a league-high net rating since Jan. 1. They will face the Heat in an elimination game on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Hornets favored by 5.5 points in the NBA odds at bet365. The Heat won the first three head-to-head meetings this season before Charlotte cruised to a 136-106 win on March 17.

Then at 10 p.m. ET, the Suns host the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference. Phoenix and Portland have both been strong defensive teams, so the over/under is set at 217.5. The Suns are 3.5-point favorites, but they have only covered the spread once in their last seven games. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Every team in the majors is in action on Tuesday, with all 15 games starting after 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia hosts Chicago in the second game of its three-game National League series, with the Phillies installed as -145 favorites in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365. The final game of the night features the Dodgers vs. Mets, as Los Angeles tries to improve on the best record in the majors. The Dodgers are -200 favorites in the latest baseball betting odds, while the over/under is 7.5. Other games include Reds (-108) vs. Giants, Yankees (-168) vs. Angels and Braves (-152) vs. Marlins. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.