Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Hurricanes-Canadiens, Phillies-Dodgers, MLB on Friday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Hurricanes face the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Friday, while the MLB schedule includes Cardinals vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Phillies. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The Cardinals have been a pleasant surprise so far this season, but they have lost six of their last seven games and were swept by the Brewers earlier this week. They are in third place in the National League Central heading into their matchup with the Cubs on Friday night. Chicago is a half-game ahead of St. Louis in the standings, and the Cubs are -130 road favorites in the Friday MLB odds.

A pair of teams hoping to contend for a spot in the World Series will meet at 10:15 p.m. ET, as the Dodgers host the Phillies in a National League showdown. Los Angeles has won five straight games and 12 of its last 14 contests, while Philadelphia is coming off a three-game sweep at San Diego. The Dodgers are slight -120 favorites on Friday, with the over/under at 8. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Friday NHL betting preview

The Hurricanes can advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a win over the Canadiens on Friday night. They have won the last three games after dropping the series opener, with their latest win being a 4-0 victory on Wednesday. Montreal has been held to 18 shots or fewer in each of the last three games. The Hurricanes are heavy -260 favorites in the latest NHL odds at bet365, while the over/under is 5.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.