The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are a pair of Game 2's in the conference semifinals of the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night, as the Knicks host the 76ers (7 p.m. ET) and the Spurs face the Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET). MLB action takes place throughout the day, including evening matchups like Yankees vs. Rangers and Cubs vs. Reds. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

New York is riding a four-game winning streak and is the first NBA team to win three straight playoff games by at least 25 points apiece. They cruised to a 137-98 win over the 76ers on Monday, as Jalen Brunson scored 27 of his game-high 35 points in the first half. The latest Wednesday NBA odds from bet365 have the Knicks listed as 6.5-point home favorites.

Then in the nightcap, the Spurs will try to draw level with the Timberwolves after Minnesota stole Game 1 in a 104-102 final on Monday. Anthony Edwards made an unexpected return from injury, scoring 18 points on 8 of 13 shooting off the bench. However, the Spurs are 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Yankees have been on fire over the past three weeks, winning 15 of their last 17 games to stave off the Rays for first place in the American League East. Their latest victory came in a 7-4 final against Texas on Tuesday night, as Jazz Chisholm hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning. They are heavy -200 favorites against the Rangers in the Wednesday MLB odds at bet365.

Another exciting matchup on Wednesday is Chicago vs. Cincinnati in a National League Central battle. The Cubs have won the first two games of the series to take a 2.5-game lead over the Cardinals and a 4-game lead over the Reds atop the division standings. They are -175 favorites to extend their winning streak to eight games on Wednesday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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