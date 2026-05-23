Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Brewers vs. Dodgers, NHL on Saturday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Cavaliers host the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at 8 p.m. ET, while Saturday's MLB schedule is headlined by Brewers vs. Dodgers and Reds vs. Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Knicks take a commanding 2-0 series lead to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday night, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET. New York needed a historic comeback plus overtime to get the job done in the series opener, but it cruised to a 109-93 win in Game 2 on Thursday. Josh Hart scored a playoff career-high 26 points, while Jalen Brunson added 19 points.

Cleveland is 6-1 at home this postseason, and it also trailed Detroit 2-0 in the semifinals before winning the next three games. The Knicks have won a franchise-record nine consecutive playoff games, with Brunson averaging 28.5 points per game. The Cavaliers are 2.5-point home favorites, with the over/under at 215.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Brewers can clinch a series victory over the Dodgers with a win on Saturday night, as they notched a 5-1 win on Friday night. Milwaukee sits atop the National League Central with a 30-18 record, while Los Angeles leads the NL West at 31-20. The Dodgers are -120 road favorites, with the over/under at 9.

Other viewers will see the Reds vs. Cardinals, with first pitch also set for 7:15 p.m. ET on national television. Friday's series opener was postponed due to inclement weather, so the Cardinals picked up a win in the first game on Saturday afternoon. The second game is listed as a pick'em in the latest Saturday MLB odds at bet365. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.