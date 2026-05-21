Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Yankees vs. Blue Jays, NHL on Thursday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA Playoffs take center stage with Game 2 of Knicks vs. Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals at 8 p.m. ET, while Thursday's MLB schedule includes Yankees vs. Blue Jays (7:05 p.m. ET) and Angels vs. Athletics (9:38 p.m. ET). Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday NBA betting preview

The Knicks won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals in stunning fashion, overcoming a 22-point deficit in the final eight minutes of regulation en route to a 115-104 victory in overtime. It was their eighth straight win this postseason, with their previous seven coming by an average of 26.4 points. It was the biggest comeback in NBA playoff history.

Star guard Jalen Brunson scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, helping his team close regulation on a 30-8 run. Cleveland trailed Detroit 2-0 in the second round before winning four of the final five games, including a 125-94 road win in Game 7 on Sunday. The Knicks are 5.5-point favorites in the Thursday NBA odds, while the over/under is 215. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Yankees won the first two games of their series with the Blue Jays before falling in a 2-1 final on Wednesday. They wrap up their American League East series on Thursday night, with the Yankees listed as -150 favorites in the Thursday MLB odds. New York is sending Carlos Rodon (0-1, 5.63 ERA) to the mound, while Toronto is countering with Brayden Fisher (2-1, 3.08 ERA).

The Athletics are aiming for a series sweep over the Angels on Thursday night after winning in 10 innings on Wednesday. Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (2-5, 4.45 ERA) is squaring off against Angels starter Jose Soriano (6-3, 2.41 ERA). The Angels are listed as -120 favorites at bet365, with the over/under at 8.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.