Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Yankees vs. Blue Jays, NHL on Thursday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Knicks will try to take a 2-0 lead over the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals at 8 p.m. ET, while the MLB schedule features Yankees vs. Blue Jays and Angels vs. Athletics. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday NBA betting preview

The Knicks won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals in stunning fashion, overcoming a 22-point deficit in the final eight minutes of regulation en route to a 115-104 victory in overtime. It was their eighth straight win this postseason, with their previous seven coming by an average of 26.4 points. It was the biggest comeback in NBA playoff history.

Star guard Jalen Brunson scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, helping his team close regulation on a 30-8 run. Cleveland trailed Detroit 2-0 in the second round before winning four of the final five games, including a 125-94 road win in Game 7 on Sunday. The Knicks are 6.5-point favorites in the Thursday NBA odds, while the over/under is 216.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Yankees wrap up their four-game series with the Blue Jays at 7:05 p.m. ET after winning two of the first three games. They are four games behind Tampa Bay in the American League East standings following a 2-1 loss on Wednesday. New York is a -170 home favorite in the Thursday MLB odds, while the over/under is 8.

The Athletics climbed above the .500 mark with a 6-5 win over the Angels in extra innings on Wednesday, as Jeff McNeil hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and Tyler Soderstrom drove home the winning run with a single in the 10th inning. They are one game ahead of the Rangers atop the AL West standings, while the Angels are in last place in the standings. Thursday's Angels vs. Athletics game begins at 9:38 p.m. ET, and the line is set at -110 both ways. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.