The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Thursday night's sports schedule includes action in the MLB and NBA, featuring matchups like Knicks vs. Celtics, Warriors vs. Lakers and Mets vs. Diamondbacks. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Celtics can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a road win over the Knicks on Thursday night, as star Jayson Tatum gets set to play in New York for the first time since rupturing his Achilles in a road playoff game there last season. New York can finish as high as second in the conference, but it is also battling with Cleveland for the No. 3 seed. The Knicks are 4.5-point favorites at NBA betting sites like bet365, with the over/under at 216.5.

At 10 p.m. ET, the Lakers will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Warriors. Los Angeles is a game behind Denver for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, while Golden State is likely going to be the No. 10 seed and compete in the play-in tournament. Golden State is a 4.5-point favorite in the Thursday NBA odds at bet365, with the over/under at 225.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

There are three MLB games on Thursday night, including Mets vs. Diamondbacks on national television. New York opened the series with a win in 10 innings on Tuesday, but Arizona bounced back with a 7-2 win on Wednesday. The Mets are -163 favorites in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Elsewhere, the Royals open their four-game set with the White Sox at 7:40 p.m. ET, and Kansas City is a -185 favorite. The final game of the evening features the Padres (-190) vs. Rockies in a matchup of 6-6 teams. Colorado is on a surprising four-game winning streak after sweeping Houston earlier this week. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.