The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with a four-game slate on Saturday, including Hawks vs. Knicks and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. There is also a 15-game MLB schedule along with three games in the NHL Playoffs. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Knicks cruised to a relatively straightforward win in Game 1 against the Hawks, but Atlanta has responded with a pair of wins to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series. An Atlanta win in Game 4 on Saturday night (6 p.m. ET) would put significant pressure on New York. The latest NBA odds at bet365 have New York listed as a 1.5-point road favorite, while the over/under is 214.5.

Then at 8:30 p.m. ET, the Nuggets will also try to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole. Minnesota has won back-to-back games in the series, including a dominant 113-96 win on Thursday. The Timberwolves are 1.5-point home underdogs on Saturday, while the over/under is 229.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

There are seven MLB games starting after 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, including Astros vs. Yankees at 7:10 p.m. ET. New York extended its winning streak to seven games with a 12-4 win over Houston on Friday, as the team hit four home runs. The Yankees are -150 favorites on Saturday, with the over/under set at 9.

A national audience will watch the Dodgers host the Cubs at 7:15 p.m. ET, as the Dodgers try to bounce back from a 6-4 loss in the series opener. These National League foes are both 17-9 thus far, with the Dodgers in second place in the NL West and the Cubs tied for first in the NL Central. Los Angeles is a -150 favorite in the Saturday MLB odds, while the over/under is 9.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.