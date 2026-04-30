The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are three more games in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Thursday night, featuring Hawks vs. Knicks, 76ers vs. Celtics and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. Thursday's MLB schedule concludes with Phillies vs. Giants at 5:35 p.m. ET and Twins vs. Blue Jays at 7:40 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday NBA betting preview

The Knicks will try to close out their Eastern Conference first-round series on Thursday night against the Hawks after winning the last two games. New York won Game 4 by 16 points before winning by 29 points in Game 5 on Tuesday. The latest NBA odds at bet365 have the Knicks priced as 2.5-point road favorites, with the over/under at 213.5.

Then at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Timberwolves can try to eliminate the Nuggets in a first-round upset. However, Minnesota is playing without Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles), and Denver cruised to a 125-113 win on Monday. The Nuggets are 5.5-point road favorites, while the Celtics are 5.5-point road favorites against the 76ers at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Phillies and Giants will play in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader at 5:35 p.m. ET after playing earlier in the afternoon. Philadelphia opened the series with a 7-0 win on Tuesday before Wednesday's game was postponed. Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly took over for fired Rob Thomson earlier this week, and the Phillies are -140 favorites on Thursday night.

Then at 7:40 p.m. ET, the Twins and Blue Jays meet in a standalone game. Toronto has won four of its last five games to get within two games of the .500 mark, while Minnesota has lost 11 of its last 13 games. The Blue Jays are -135 favorites on Thursday, with the over/under set at 8. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.