The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Thursday's sports schedule is loaded with postseason action in the NBA and NHL, along with Red Sox vs. Yankees in the MLB. The NBA schedule includes Hawks vs. Knicks, Raptors vs. Cavaliers and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft also takes place on Thursday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday NBA betting preview

Atlanta used a fourth-quarter comeback to tie its series with New York earlier this week, and the Hawks will try to build on that momentum at home in Game 3 on Thursday night. They are 1.5-point underdogs, while the over/under is 216.5. New York, which let a 12-point lead slip away entering the fourth quarter on Monday, is 6-1 in its last seven games in Atlanta.

The nightcap on Thursday shifts to the Western Conference, as the Nuggets and Timberwolves are knotted at 1-1 entering Game 3. Denver took the series opener in a 116-105 final, but Minnesota bounced back with a 119-114 win in Game 2. The Nuggets are 2.5-point road favorites, while the over/under is 234.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

While six games on Thursday's MLB schedule take place in the afternoon, there are three games beginning after 6 p.m. ET. The Red Sox and Yankees wrap up their three-game rivalry series at 6:10 p.m. ET, with New York eyeing a series sweep. It has been one-sided thus far, with the Yankees outscoring the Red Sox by a combined tally of 8-1.

New York is now riding a five-game winning streak and sits atop the American League East, while Boston is at the bottom of the standings with a 9-15 record. Yankees starter Cameron Schlittler (2-1, 1.95 ERA) is facing Red Sox starter Payton Tolle, who is making his first appearance of the year in place of the injured Sonny Gray. The Yankees are -150 road favorites, with the over/under at 8.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

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