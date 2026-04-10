The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Golf bettors can wager on the first major of the year, while NBA and MLB fans can look forward to matchups like Lakers vs. Suns and Dodgers vs. Rangers on Friday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday NBA betting preview

The Knicks extended their winning streak to four games with a 112-106 win over the Celtics on Thursday, keeping themselves alive for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They need a pair of wins combined with a pair of Boston losses this weekend, and they host the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The Knicks are 6.5-point favorites at NBA betting sites like bet365, with the over/under at 220.5.

The final game of the night features the Lakers vs. Suns in a Western Conference showdown at 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is one game behind Denver for the No. 3 seed and has an identical record as Houston in the battle for the No. 4 seed, while Phoenix is locked into the No. 7 seed. The Suns are 2.5-point favorites in the Friday NBA odds at bet365, with the over/under at 219.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Friday MLB betting preview

All 30 MLB teams are in action on Friday, with four of those games starting after 8 p.m. ET. St. Louis is off to a surprising 7-5 start to the season, and it is coming off a series victory over the Nationals earlier this week. The Cardinals are +120 home underdogs against the Red Sox at MLB betting sites like bet365, though, with first pitch scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Later in the evening, the Dodgers host the Royals at 10:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has the best winning percentage in the MLB after winning nine of its first 12 games, while Texas leads the American League West with a 7-5 record. The Dodgers are heavy -233 favorites on Friday, with the over/under at 9. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.