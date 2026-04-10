The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The second round of the first major of the year in Augusta, Ga., is underway. Defending champion Rory McIlroy is tied for first after the first round, and you can live bet golf at bet365 all weekend long. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Golf betting preview

The leaderboard is packed with proven champions following the first round of action, with seven of the top nine golfers having won previous major titles. No golfer has ever shot 76 or worse in the opening round and gone on to win the tournament. McIlroy, the defending champion, finished 5-under in his opening round, putting him in a tie with Sam Burns atop the leaderboard.

McIlroy is the seventh defending champion to hold the lead or co-lead after the first round, and the first since Jordan Spieth in 2016. It is his second time leading or co-leading this event, but he finished T15 after doing so in 2011. McIlroy entered the second round as the +300 favorite in the golf odds at bet365, followed by Scottie Scheffler (+375) and Burns (+900). Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.