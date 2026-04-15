The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are a pair of games in the NBA Play-In tournament, as the 76ers host the Magic and Clippers face the Warriors. All 30 MLB teams are on the schedule as well, including Dodgers vs. Mets at 10:10 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The 76ers and Magic finished 45-37 during the regular season, but Philadelphia claimed home-court advantage for Wednesday's play-in tournament game by winning two of the three head-to-head matchups. Wednesday's winner advances to the main bracket as the No. 7 seed and earns a best-of-seven series against the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics. The loser hosts Charlotte on Friday for the No. 8 seed. Philadelphia is a 2-point favorite at NBA betting sites like bet365.

The Clippers will host the Warriors in the nightcap, which is an elimination game. Los Angeles lost a pair of late-season matchups to the Trail Blazers, so now it needs two victories to qualify for the playoff field. The Clippers are 5.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 221.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Wednesday MLB schedule concludes with Dodgers vs. Mets in a National League showdown at 10:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles, which has won the first two games of the series, currently has the best record in the majors. The Dodgers handed the Mets a seventh consecutive loss on Tuesday, as World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw 7.2 innings of one-run baseball.

They will hand the ball to star Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday night for his third start of the campaign. Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, and this is his first career start against the Mets. The Dodgers are -205 favorites in the latest baseball betting odds odds, while the over/under is 8. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.