The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA regular season concludes on Sunday with matchups like Celtics vs. Magic and Nuggets vs. Spurs. The Magic are favored by 13 points on the road, while the Spurs are favored by 10.5 at home. There is also a full slate of MLB games and the final round of golf's first major in Augusta, Ga. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday NBA betting preview

The 2025-26 NBA regular season concludes on Sunday night, with all 30 teams in action. Nine of the games have some sort of playoff implications, including Celtics vs. Magic at 6 p.m. ET. Orlando can wrap up the No. 6 seed with a road win, and it is a 13-point road favorite against a Boston team that will not have its starters on the court.

Later in the evening, the Spurs face the Nuggets in a Western Conference battle at 9 p.m. ET. San Antonio can give itself an easier path to the conference finals with a win, as Denver would fall to the No. 4 seed with a loss and a Lakers win over the tanking Jazz. The Spurs are 10.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 234.5 at sports betting sites like bet365. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

Sunday's MLB schedule culminates with a Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the Braves and Guardians in Atlanta. The Braves are expected to have left-handed veteran Chris Sale (2-1, 3.94 ERA) on the mound, while the guardians are expected to send right-hander Tanner Bibee (0-1, 3.29) to the bump. Atlanta is a -188 favorite at MLB betting sites like bet365. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.