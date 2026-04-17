The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA Play-In Tournament concludes Friday with Magic vs. Hornets and Suns vs. Warriors to determine the final two spots in the playoffs, while Friday's MLB schedule features Red Sox vs. Tigers and Rockies vs. Dodgers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday NBA betting preview

Orlando hosts Charlotte for the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The Magic lost to the 76ers on Wednesday, while the Hornets kept their season alive with an overtime win against Miami. Charlotte, which has been one of the league's hottest teams since January, is a 3.5-point road favorite in the Friday NBA odds at NBA betting sites like bet365.

Then at 10 p.m. ET, the Western Conference takes center stage with Suns vs. Warriors. Phoenix led Portland by 11 points with less than seven minutes remaining on Tuesday, but it failed to close the game out and clinch its playoff berth. Golden State is coming off an upset win over the Clippers behind a huge second half from Stephen Curry, and the Warriors will be eyeing another upset as 3.5-point underdogs. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Friday MLB betting preview

Boston opens a seven-game homestand on Friday night against Detroit, which is riding a six-game winning streak. The Tigers extended their hot streak with a 10-9 comeback win over the Royals on Thursday, improving to 10-9 overall this season. They are +105 underdogs against Boston though, as Red Sox starting pitcher Ranger Suarez threw six shutout innings in his most recent start.

The Dodgers and Rockies will open a four-game series of their own at 8:40 p.m. ET, with Los Angeles looking to extend its three-game winning streak. The defending champions currently own the best record in baseball, while the Rockies snapped a six-game losing skid with a 3-2 win at Houston on Thursday. Los Angeles is a heavy -320 favorite in the Friday MLB odds, and it is the +190 favorite in the latest World Series odds at bet365. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.