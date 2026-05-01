The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with a three-game slate on Friday, including Magic vs. Pistons at 7 p.m. ET and Rockets vs. Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET. All 30 MLB teams are in action as well, featuring matchups like Cardinals vs. Dodgers and Mariners vs. Royals. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday NBA betting preview

The Friday NBA schedule begins with Magic vs. Pistons at 7 p.m. ET, as the eighth-seeded Magic try to complete their first-round series upset at home. They were unable to close out the series on the road in Game 5, as Detroit notched a 116-109 win. Detroit is a 3.5-point road favorite in the Friday NBA odds at bet365, while the Cavaliers are 3.5-point road favorites against the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET as Cleveland tries to clinch the series victory.

Then at 9:30 p.m. ET, Houston is a 3.5-point home favorite against Los Angeles. The Rockets staved off elimination with a 115-96 win at home in Game 4 before notching a 99-93 road win in Game 5. They are 3.5-point home favorites in Game 6, while the over/under is 206.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Friday MLB betting preview

All 30 MLB teams are in action, including Cardinals vs. Dodgers at 8:15 p.m. ET. St. Louis is riding a four-game winning streak and is off to a surprising 18-13 start this season after being expected to be one of the worst teams in the majors. However, the Dodgers are -180 road favorites in the Friday MLB odds, with the over/under at 8.5.

The final game of the day is Mariners vs. Royals at 9:45 p.m. ET, with Seattle having won six of its last seven games. The Mariners swept the Cardinals in a three-game road series before wrapping up the road trip by taking two out of three against the Twins. Kansas City is coming off back-to-back losses against the Athletics, and it is a +130 road underdog on Friday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.