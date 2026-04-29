The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are three games in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night, featuring Pistons vs. Magic, Cavaliers vs. Raptors and Lakers vs. Rockets. All 30 MLB teams are in action as well, including Phillies vs. Giants and Braves vs. Tigers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

No. 1 Detroit needs three consecutive wins to avoid getting upset by No. 8 Orlando in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Only six top seeds have lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in history, but the Pistons are in a 3-1 hole in their best-of-seven series. Detroit is a 9.5-point favorite against Orlando on Wednesday night, though, while the over/under is 211.5.

The No. 4 seed Lakers hold a 3-1 lead over the No. 5 seed Rockets heading into Game 5 at 10 p.m. ET, with Los Angeles listed as a 4.5-point favorite. Houston kept its season alive with a 115-96 win in Game 4, but it will be without Kevin Durant (ankle) again on Wednesday. Los Angeles is expected to have Austin Reaves back from an oblique injury, while Luka Doncic will remain sidelined with a hamstring issue. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

There are eight MLB games beginning after 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, including Phillies vs. Giants at 6:40 p.m. ET on national television. Philadelphia fired its manager on Tuesday, but notched a 7-0 win over San Francisco hours after promoting Don Mattingly to interim manager. The Phillies are -150 favorites in the Wednesday MLB odds, while the over/under is seven.

Another National League East team in action on Wednesday is Atlanta, which holds a seven-game lead atop the division standings with a 21-9 record. The Braves opened their series with Detroit on Tuesday, notching a 5-2 win. They are +120 underdogs on Wednesday since Tigers ace Tarik Skubal will be on the mound. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.