The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA Playoffs will take center stage with a doubleheader on Sunday, as the Pistons host the Magic and the Cavaliers face the Raptors in a pair of Game 7 showdowns. There is also a loaded MLB schedule culminating with Tigers vs. Rangers on Sunday Night Baseball. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday NBA betting preview

Sunday's NBA doubleheader begins with Game 7 of Pistons vs. Magic at 3:30 p.m. ET, as the Pistons try to complete their comeback from a 3-1 deficit. They trailed by 24 points in Game 6 on Friday night before shutting down Orlando's offense to close the game. Detroit is an 8.5-point home favorite in the Sunday NBA odds, while the over/under is 202.5.

Then at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Cavaliers host the Raptors in another Game 7 in the Eastern Conference. Toronto kept its season alive when RJ Barrett knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime on Friday. However, the Cavaliers are 7.5-point home favorites on Sunday night. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

The Sunday MLB schedule concludes with Tigers vs. Rangers at 7:20 p.m. ET. Detroit is in second place in the American League Central, while Texas is second in the AL West. The Tigers are scheduled to have right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-2, 7.18 ERA) against Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter (1-2, 5.17). This is the third game of a six-game road trip for Texas, which continues against the Yankees on Tuesday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.