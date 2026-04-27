The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are three games in the NBA Playoffs on Monday night, featuring Magic vs. Pistons, Suns vs. Thunder and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. The Monday MLB schedule includes Padres vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Marlins. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday NBA betting preview

The Magic were heavy underdogs to advance in their first-round series against the top-seeded Pistons, but they have taken a 2-1 lead. They are 3.5-point underdogs at home in Game 4 on Monday night, while the over/under is 214.5. The Magic are slight +105 underdogs to win the series, according to the latest NBA odds at bet365.

The Thunder are 10.5-point favorites against the Suns on Monday, as they try to wrap up a first-round series sweep. Then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Nuggets are 11.5-point favorites against the Timberwolves, who are going to be playing without Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles). Despite holding a 3-1 series lead, Minnesota is only a -150 favorite to win the series due to its injury issues. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Monday MLB betting preview

There is an eight-game MLB schedule on Monday, including three matchups between teams with winning records. One of those games is San Diego vs. Chicago at 9:40 p.m. ET, with both teams second in their divisions. The Cubs are coming off back-to-back losses to the Dodgers, but are -112 favorites against the Padres.

The Dodgers are in action on Monday as well, with first pitch between Los Angeles and Miami set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Shohei Ohtani ended a 12-game home-run drought with a solo shot in a 6-0 win over Chicago on Sunday and has eight homers in 19 career games against Miami. Los Angeles is a heavy -300 favorite. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.