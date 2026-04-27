The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Monday with a three-game slate, featuring Magic vs. Pistons (8 p.m. ET), Suns vs. Thunder (9:30 p.m. ET) and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves (10:30 p.m. ET). Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday NBA betting preview

The Magic will try to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Monday after taking down the Pistons in Game 3 on Saturday. Orlando is a 2.5-point home underdog in the NBA odds at bet365, while the over/under is 213.5. Detroit All-Star Jalen Duren has averaged just 9.0 points per game in the series, but his over/under on Monday is 15.5.

The Western Conference takes center stage later in the night, as the Thunder and Timberwolves try to close out their respective series. Oklahoma City is a 10.5-point road favorite against Phoenix, with the over/under at 213.5. Then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Nuggets are 10.5-point home favorites against the Timberwolves, as Denver tries to keep its season alive. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Monday MLB betting preview

There is an eight-game MLB schedule on Monday, including three matchups between teams with winning records. One of those games is San Diego vs. Chicago at 9:40 p.m. ET, with both teams second in their divisions. The Cubs are coming off back-to-back losses to the Dodgers, but are -112 favorites against the Padres.

The Dodgers are in action on Monday as well, with first pitch between Los Angeles and Miami set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Shohei Ohtani ended a 12-game home-run drought with a solo shot in a 6-0 win over Chicago on Sunday and has eight homers in 19 career games against Miami. Los Angeles is a heavy -300 favorite. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.