The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 PGA Championship first round is underway, providing live golf betting opportunities throughout Thursday, while the MLB schedule features Braves vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Giants. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Braves improved their MLB-best record to 30-13 with a 4-1 win over the Cubs on Wednesday night, extending their current winning streak to four games. They will have ace Chris Sale (6-2, 2.20 ERA) on the mound for Thursday's game, while the Cubs counter with Ben Brown (1-1, 1.82 ERA). Atlanta is a -160 home favorite in the latest MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 7.5.

Thursday's nightcap is the final game of a four-game series between the Dodgers and Giants, with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. San Francisco won the first two games before Los Angeles responded with a 4-0 win on Wednesday. The Dodgers are -170 favorites in a matchup between Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 4.79 ERA) and Giants right-hander Landen Roupp (5-3, 3.09 ERA). Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.