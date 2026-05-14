The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Thursday's sports schedule is headlined by an MLB slate that includes Braves vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Giants, while the first round of the PGA Championship is underway at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

There is an 11-game MLB schedule on Thursday, with four of those games taking place in the evening. Atlanta is an MLB-best 30-13, and it is riding a four-game winning streak heading into its matchup with the Cubs at 7:15 p.m. ET. The Braves are -160 home favorites with ace Chris Sale on the mound, while the Cubs are +135 underdogs.

The Dodgers wrap up their four-game series with the Giants at 10:10 p.m. ET, as Los Angeles tries to salvage a series sweep. The defending World Series champions lost the first two games of the series before bouncing back with a win on Wednesday. They are -180 home favorites, while the Giants are +150 underdogs. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.